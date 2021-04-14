#Open journalism No news is bad news

65 to 69 year-olds will be able to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow

Further details will be announced later today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 9:31 AM
4 minutes ago 465 Views 1 Comment
THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that people aged 65 to 69 will be able to register to get a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the HSE’s online registration system for people in the age group will open on Thursday morning.

The system will be open to people aged 69 tomorrow, followed by people aged 68 on Friday.

Those registering will be required to provide their PPS number and their Eircode, and will be called for vaccinations from next week.

Further details of how people can register will be announced later today.

The minister said that health officials were “working flat out” to get vaccines administered to the population as quickly as possible.

“We are guided by safety and the clinical advice and will continue to be as vaccination is our pathway out of this pandemic,” he added.

