#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19 vaccine rollout in nursing homes gets under way this week

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the rollout will start in 25 nursing homes and 20 hospitals across the country.

By Press Association Monday 4 Jan 2021, 1:06 PM
26 minutes ago 3,716 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5315501
Nithya Rajendran , one of the first healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Image: Marc O'Sullivan
Nithya Rajendran , one of the first healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Nithya Rajendran , one of the first healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Image: Marc O'Sullivan

THE ROLLOUT OF the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme gets under way at nursing homes this week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the residents and staff at 25 nursing homes are due to receive their first doses of the vaccine this week.

The rollout of the State’s coronavirus vaccination programme began last week when 79-year-old grandmother Annie Lynch, from Dublin, became the first person in the Republic to receive the jab on 29 December. 

“This week we’ll be starting in 25 nursing homes and 20 hospitals across the country,” Reid told RTE Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

He said they wanted to target the most vulnerable – those residents and staff in nursing homes – in the next three weeks and follow that up with the second dose in the following three weeks.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Saturday that all residents and staff in the country’s 580 nursing homes will receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the month.

There are about 70,000 people working and living in the nursing homes.

Ireland is due to receive 40,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines each week this month and next month.

Reid vowed the health service would “go at pace” to deliver the rollout of the vaccine.

“Our first vaccine that we have available to us is the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. We’re looking at a projected delivery of 40,000 per week,” he said.

“We will deliver 40,000 per week.”

He predicted that over the next six weeks the HSE would oversee the rollout of 240,000 vaccines, adding that the jab would be given to people seven days a week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This will be a seven-day programme utilising all the hours we have available to us in all of our healthcare settings,” Reid said.

He said the programme had started on 29 December and it had continued every day throughout the new year and that would continue.

The HSE has set a target that all nursing home residents and staff will have received both doses of the jab by the end of February. But it is expected that potential outbreaks of the virus at nursing homes could affect that target.

The latest figures show there are now 744 people in hospital with Covid-19.

A record 4,962 new cases of the virus and an additional seven deaths were confirmed on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie