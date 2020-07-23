This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trinity researchers say user privacy 'not adequately protected' in Irish Covid Tracker app

A new report describes the Google Play Services component of the app as “extremely troubling from a privacy viewpoint”.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 11:01 AM
5,694 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157476
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TRINITY RESEARCHERS HAVE issued a new report concluding user privacy is not protected adequately in Covid-19 tracking apps, including the Irish Covid Tracker app.

The report examined the data transmitted to back-end servers by the contact tracing apps deployed by health authorities in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Spain, Poland, Latvia and Ireland.

Researchers have described the Google Play Services component of these apps as “extremely troubling from a privacy viewpoint”.

Each of these apps consist of two separate components; a ‘client’ app which is managed by the national public health authority – in our case the HSE – and the Google/Apple exposure notification service, which on Android devices is part of Google Play Services.

The researchers at Trinity found Google Play Services contacts Google servers roughly every 10-20 minutes, allowing fine-grained location tracking via IP address.

They have said Google Play also shares the phone international mobile equipment identity (IMEA), hardware serial number, SIM serial number, handset phone number and user email address with Google, together with fine-grained data on the apps running on the phone.

The researchers noted they had informed Google of the findings and delayed publication to allow them to respond.

Having collaborated with the Health Service Executive (HSE) as the Irish app was being developed, they also informed the HSE of their findings regarding the CovidTracker app and delayed publication to allow them time to respond, and similarly the developers of SmitteStop, Apturi Covid and ProteGO Safe.

Professor Doug Leith, chair of computer systems at Trinity College Dublin said the public health authority component of these apps “generally shares little data and is quite private”.

“However, on Android devices we found that the Google component of the apps is far from private and continuously shares a great deal of data with Google servers.”

While there has been a great deal of public scrutiny of the public health authority component of these apps, including detailed Data Protection Impact Assessments and governance arrangements, there has been almost no public scrutiny of the Google/Apple component of the apps, and few governance measures put in place, despite the fact that it is the Google/Apple component which does most of the “heavy lifting” in the apps.

“We think that needs to change, and quickly, bearing in mind that these are public health apps sponsored by national governments and health authorities and have been installed by millions of people in good faith.”

Leith said researchers also found that the Irish app sets a type of “supercookie” that allows connections made by the same phone to be linked together over time. None of the other European apps do this and he said this should be removed.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties this week also expressed concern about the technology underlying the app.

Elizabeth Farries, director of the information rights programme at ICCL said Google Play Services “represent a significant component of the app which is completely opaque – to users and the HSE themselves”.

“Most people, even app developers, are unaware of this level of invasiveness. Without the independent research of these TCD scientists members of the public would not have known that Google is capturing via dragnet significant personal information of all Android app users – with or without the Covid Tracker app.”

