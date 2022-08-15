Pregnant women and people over 60 can now receive a second Covid booster

A SECOND COVID-19 booster vaccine is now available for people aged over 60 and pregnant women.

The booking portal for these cohorts have been open since last week with appointments beginning today.

Further cohorts are set to be invited to book a second booster over the coming weeks, with appointments to be available for those aged 55 and over from 22 August, and 29 August for those aged 50 and over.

People aged 12 and over who have underlying medical conditions or are residents of long-term care facilities will be able to book an appointment for 1 September, with people aged 65 and over and healthcare workers able to receive their next dose in October with the flu vaccine.

It is recommended that you get your second booster at least four months after your first. The date of your last booster can be found on your digital Covid certificate.

If you have had Covid, you should get a second booster dose at least four months after your positive test result or when your symptoms started.

- With reporting by Jane Moore