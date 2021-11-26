#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

Booster vaccines approved for all adults: Pregnant women and 40 to 49s next in line for jabs

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said a significant amount of planning will be required now.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 26 Nov 2021, 11:27 AM
22 minutes ago 15,775 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612852
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HEALTH MINISTER has accepted expert advice that everyone in Ireland over the age of 16 should be given a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.

The new recommendations were made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who has endorsed the recommendations.

NIAC recommended a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine in order of priority for:

  • pregnant women aged 16 years and older;
  • those aged 40 – 49 years;
  • those aged 16 – 39 years, in descending order by age in 10-year cohorts. 

The additional dose will be given at least five months following completion of the primary vaccination schedule, except for those who received the Janssen vaccine.

In the case of those 16–39-year-olds who received the Janssen jab as their primary vaccine, they can be offered a booster dose irrespective of their age after a minimum three-month interval.

If a person has had laboratory confirmed Covid-19 infection after completing their primary vaccine course, the booster should be delayed for at least six months after they were diagnosed. 

Speaking today Minister Stephen Donnelly stressed that no-one in these newly approved age cohorts has yet reached the recommended gap since the second dose of a two-dose vaccine. He said a significant amount of planning will be required now. 

“We continue to prioritise boosters because we know that they are having a positive impact on the level of hospitalisation, severe illness and mortality from Covid-19 in those aged over 70,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I am also accelerating the booster rollout to those with underlying conditions and those in their 60s.”

The Minister said the health service continues to see a high proportion of unvaccinated individuals requiring hospitalisation and critical care in ICU and he urged anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to take one. 

NIAC have recommended that booster doses should be offered to those identified in previous recommendations, ie those over 50 years, those of any age in long-term healthcare facilities, healthcare workers, and those with underlying conditions before progressing to these younger age cohorts.

The Department of Health is to ensure priority for booster vaccines is given to those at highest risk of severe disease.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie