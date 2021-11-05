#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

Daily Covid case numbers will reach 4,000 today or tomorrow, Varadkar says

The Tánaiste said the uptick can partially be explained by a backlog of unverified cases.

By Céimin Burke and Zuzia Whelan Friday 5 Nov 2021, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 10,269 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5592816
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE TÁNAISTE HAS revealed that Covid-19 case numbers will likely reach around 4,000 today or tomorrow.

Leo Varadkar explained that the uptick can partially be explained by a backlog of unverified cases.

“We will see cases hit around 4,000 today or tomorrow. They’ve been heading that way and there’s a backlog of unverified cases,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Varadkar added that those high case numbers do not mean the same thing as they did last winter as hospital numbers have been “pretty stable”.

It’s telling us that the vaccine wall is working. Infections and cases aren’t turning into hospitalizations to the extent they might.

The Tánaiste refused to rule out the possibility that fresh restrictions could be imposed but noted that the Government doesn’t intend on doing so.

“It would be reckless to do so [rule out restrictions], but I can say that it’s not our intention and we don’t expect to have to reimpose restrictions before Christmas.”

Varadkar said the vaccine booster programme is going “really well”, but added that he believes that it may need to be extended to cover those under 60 with chronic conditions.

“Maybe even everyone under 60,” he added.

He also welcomed the news that the UK has authorised the use of the molnupiravir pill, which has been shown to successfully treat Covid-19.

“I’ve always said that we would have to get through another winter before we can say this pandemic is behind us. 

“I think we can get through it without having to impose restrictions, but that does depend on everyone doing the right thing, including the government,” he added.

Yesterday, health officials reported 3,024 new cases of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advised people to reduce their close contacts this winter.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was about using the basic public health measures as advised last week, like mask wearing and hand sanitizer, along with the new advice issued yesterday for people to reduce their close contacts.

Electives 

About 10 elective operations per week are being cancelled per site across some 21 hospitals in recent weeks due to pressure on emergency departments from Covid-19, according to the HSE. 

Related Reads

04.11.21 'It's never too late': HSE says 33,000 first or second doses were delivered last week
03.11.21 Average occupancy of Citywest isolation facility was 13.8% during first six months of pandemic

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Liam Woods, Director of Acute Hospitals at the HSE said “the demand on the emergency departments independent of what’s happening with Covid is also now very high”.

Woods added that there is significant pressure on the health care system for both normal, planned surgeries and for people presenting at A&E, as well as on GP practices.

This is “reflecting in the hospital admissions at the emergency department,” Woods said, adding, “we’re seeing increases of between 10 or 15% of people attending hospitals,” compared to 2019.

About one-third of ICU capacity is currently taken up by Covid-19 patients. If that increases, the automatic effect is to reduce elective care, Woods said. 

These increases are particularly high in people over the age of 75. 

What’s the plan?

In the short term, the HSE is using up to 1,000 additional beds per week in private hospitals to help meet the growing demand. 

“Some of that allows us to address some of the delays and access to planned surgery,” he said. 

These additional beds are being used for patients who need emergency surgery, and as overflow for A&E departments. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the medium term, with treatment purchase funds, the HSE will be looking to buy additional health care to reduce waiting lists in hospitals. Right now though, that’s not possible due to increased pressure on the system. 

With Covid-19 case numbers rising in the last two weeks, Woods added, there may be a lag of a week or two before pressure on these hospitals increases again. 

The combination of public and private hospital facilities will be used to treat any surge in the coming weeks, as well as “unfortunately having to constrict some planned surgeries in the near term,” he said.

Patients in need of intensive care and surgeries for some cancer-related and cardiothoracic issues will still be treated, “no matter what is happening”. 

One of the biggest challenges in the coming weeks will also be the impact on staff in the health system, Woods said.  

The HSE’s winter plan — the blueprint for managing flu season and now Covid-19 — will likely be coming out in the coming days, he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke and Zuzia Whelan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie