Dublin: 6°C Friday 12 March 2021
Coronavirus: 10 deaths and 646 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 12 Mar 2021, 5:44 PM
Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at last night's NPHET briefing.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
A FURTHER 646 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET also reported 10 additional deaths of people with Covid-19.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 4,518, and the total number of confirmed cases is 225,820.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 311 are men / 332 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 243 in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There were 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The statement added that, as of 9 March, 553,161 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 396,089 people having received their first dose and 157,072 people their second dose.

