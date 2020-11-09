#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Coronavirus: One death and 270 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have provided an update on the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 9 Nov 2020, 5:25 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH has confirmed 270 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further one patient diagnosed with the disease has died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,659 cases have been confirmed in Ireland and there have been 1,948 deaths associated with the disease.

Of today’s new cases:

  • 143 are men, 127 are women;
  • 69% are under the age of 45;
  • The median age is 34;
  • 103 are in Dublin, 34 are in Limerick, 20 are in Donegal, 12 are in Cork, 9 are in Kerry, 9 are in Kilkenny, and another 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Figures also showed that 291 patients are currently in hospital with Covid-19, including 39 patients in intensive care.

The 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is now 161.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie



