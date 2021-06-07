#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 377 new cases confirmed in Ireland

69 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 26 people in ICU.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 7 Jun 2021, 3:25 PM
41 minutes ago 10,726 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459889
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 377 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 69 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 26 people in ICU.

The latest figures do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths as updates are not available due to the ransomware attack on the HSE.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has reported 54 positive cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours. 

Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, with thousands of pubs and restaurants across the country reopening their doors today for outdoor dining. 

People can also begin to have visitors from one other household into their homes, even if they have not yet been vaccinated. Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can also reopen for individual training. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A number of pilot live events have been organised over the month of June, with the first to take place this Thursday in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, with a capacity of 500 people. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie