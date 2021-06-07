Coronavirus: 377 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 377 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 69 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 26 people in ICU.

The latest figures do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths as updates are not available due to the ransomware attack on the HSE.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has reported 54 positive cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease, with thousands of pubs and restaurants across the country reopening their doors today for outdoor dining.

People can also begin to have visitors from one other household into their homes, even if they have not yet been vaccinated. Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can also reopen for individual training.

A number of pilot live events have been organised over the month of June, with the first to take place this Thursday in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, with a capacity of 500 people.