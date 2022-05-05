#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 5 May 2022
European Parliament votes to extend Digital Covid Certs for 12 months

The non-binding vote means member states can discuss extending the system past the end date of 30 June.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 5 May 2022, 12:09 PM
THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has backed an extension of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, paving the way for the system to be in place for a further year. 

The vote gives the green light for EU member states to hold discussions as part of the EU Council to decide if the system should go on past the current end date of 30 June. 

In the vote, MEPs voted by 432 votes in favour with 130 against and 23 abstentions, to extend the use of the EU Covid cert for EU nationals for a further 12 months. 

As of February, booster doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are required for people to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ on the EU Digital Covid Cert. 

As it stands, if someone had their second dose of a vaccine more than nine months ago they are required to have had a booster to be considered fully vaccinated under the EU Digital Covid Cert system. 

Under current rules, once a person has a booster their EU Digital Covid Cert will not expire. 

EU Digital Covid Certs were introduced last summer as way to facilitate Covid-safe and restriction-free travel throughout the EU. They are no longer required for travel to Ireland, and several other European countries, but is required for adults in Portugal, Italy and Spain.

More information on what is needed to travel to European countries is available on the Department of Foreign Affairs website. 

Rónán Duffy
