#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Campaign of abuse against restaurants following the rules is 'reprehensible', says Taoiseach

Hospitality businesses following vaccine cert rules have been the victim of an online campaign.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,455 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509489
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said it is “reprehensible” that people would co-ordinate online campaigns of abuse against businesses that are following rules on indoor hospitality

The Journal reported this morning that some pubs and restaurants have been the subject of coordinated online abuse and fake reviews by those opposing the use of Covid-19 vaccine certs to attend indoor dining.

A Facebook page with hundreds of members which opposes the use of vaccine certificates has seen users post the names of businesses that have reopened indoor dining and resulted in hundreds of comments being left on businesses’ Facebook posts announcing their reopening.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland has written a letter to the government about the issue, as well as to Facebook and Google. It is to contact the Garda Commissioner over ‘fraudulent’ posts that it said is causing its members’ businesses to suffer.

One-star reviews are also being left on Google reviews for businesses that have reopened indoor dining. 

Asked by The Journal to respond to the RAI’s letter to government, An Taoiseach said that online campaigns such as the one described were “reprehensible”.

Related Reads

29.07.21 Don't expect a 'Freedom Day' but Taoiseach says lifting restrictions in September will be discussed next month
29.07.21 Offices likely to be in a position to begin reopening in September, minister says
29.07.21 Restaurants dealing with 'malicious, coordinated' campaign of abuse from anti-vaccine cert protesters

“The hospitality sector has been through a terrible time because of Covid-19. Covid-19 has just completely undermined and disrupted, hospitality, travel, tourism, the live arts, culture, music and so forth because unfortunately the virus is very compatible with behaviours that encourage congregation,” he said.

So I think we need to give them every chance to make a comeback. Government has supported pubs and restaurants as best we can but they really want to be back in business, serving people safely. And I think it’s anything that undermines that is reprehensible.

On 12 July, the government approved the reopening of indoor dining to those who are fully vaccinated, based on the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice issued in response to the surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Since Monday, the new law has been in force, allowing some pubs to open for the first time since the pandemic began. Those who are not vaccinated can still dine outdoors.

- With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie