Covid committee to meet today to discuss mental health during coronavirus pandemic

THE OIREACHTAS SPECIAL Committee on Covid-19 Response is set to meet today to discuss the impact of coronavirus on the delivery and demand of mental health services during the pandemic.

Two separate sessions are planned – one at 9am, where CEO of Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health Dr Joseph Duffy and the CEO of Mental Health Ireland Martin Rogan will appear.

At 11.30am, representatives from the HSE and CEO of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, will be before the committee.

Committee chair, Michael McNamara TD said: “The Committee welcomes Jigsaw, which provides mental health support to young people, and Mental Health Ireland, which promotes positive mental health and well-being and supports people who experience mental health difficulties in their recovery, to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on mental health services.

“We know for example that face-to-face mental health services, were suspended or limited because of the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, on-line and telephone support services had to be increased and new services introduced. The Committee will also be examining the impact Covid-19 had on the demand for mental health support services and any potential impact on waiting lists for support.

“The meeting with the Mental Health Commission provides an opportunity for the Committee to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the delivery of in-patient and community mental health services for children, teenagers and adults. The Committee will also hear from the Health Service Executive on the supports, staffing levels and overall resources in place, including testing, to support the safe delivery of services, and plans in place to address the anticipated increase in demand for care.”