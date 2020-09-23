Let virus spread among under 60s and stop 'crude' restrictions, experts tell Covid committee

More transparency and detailed data is needed as to where the outbreaks are happening, experts have said.

More transparency and detailed data is needed as to where the outbreaks are happening, experts have said.

AN ADVISER TO the World Health Organisation says Ireland should allow Covid-19 to spread in a “controlled” way among people under 60.

Addressing the Dáil Special Committee on Covid-19, Dr Johan Giesecke, former Chief Epidemiologist in Sweden said the government should protect the elderly with frequent tests of staff and residents in care homes.

He said Sweden never had a herd immunity goal, but a goal of protecting the old and the vulnerable. This group should minimise their contact, adhere to social distancing and stay at home if ill, even more so than the general population.

He said intensive contact tracing and testing of contacts is key to getting on top of the virus.

He warned against building a Covid strategy on the imminent advent of a vaccine.

“We might have to wait for it and it may not be very effective in those who need it most,” he said.

Prof Kirsten Schaffer, Consultant Microbiologist St.Vincent’s University Hospital, Clinical Professor University College Dublin and President of the Irish Society of Clinical Microbiology, told the committee that more granular detail is needed into where the virus is spreading.

She said the epidemiological data is not clear, stating that while she agrees with the government’s roadmap, she believes some of the measures imposed on some sectors are blunt instruments.

She also advised against “crude recommendations” stating that measures should be based on the outbreaks identified.

No clear epidemiological evidence

The current epidemiological evidence does not clearly show what is needed or necessary, she said.

Currently, if someone tests positive, they are not asked if they were at a restaurant, they are not asked if they went to a house party recently, said Schaffer.

“It is vital that we collect this data,” she said, adding that it could pinpoint where the virus is spreading, and therefore authorities could explain why measures are being imposed on society.

She said such data is being collected in Germany, and does indicate that the rise in cases is associated to congregated settings such as family gatherings, house parties and people not adhering to social distancing.

When explaining the rationale behind the decision to ban indoor dining in restaurants and pubs, Professor Philip Nolan said last week that resources and data is not available, stating that “public health would track down the source if they had the resources to do so, but they don’t, and must prioritise the management of cases”.

Keeping community transmission low so as to allow hospitals to operate is what Schaffer advocates for, stating that the economy needs to be allowed to open up.

She is not in favour of herd immunity, stating that the “price would be too high”, but said there should be a level to keep community transmission at, and hospital cases also.

Giesecke also told the committee not close to schools, and warned against “authoritarian, un-democratic decisions by the authorities”.

The committee was also told that the government should wait until at least a year before starting to make comparisons between countries and the different strategies used.

Schaffer agreed, stating:

Stop aiming for a Covid-free Ireland or even levels as low as in July at the end of lockdown.

She said now is the time to change tack. There is a divergence in society between the young and older generations – and there is a risk of losing public buy in, she said.

Nursing homes

Discussing nursing homes, experts told the committee that it is difficult to keep the virus out of nursing homes, but rigorous testing is very important.

The situation now is very different now as compared to March, said Schaffer.

In March and in the early days of the pandemic, PPE was not used, which is “why we had terrible outbreaks in the nursing homes”.

She said we now know that masks have to be used, PPE must be worn, and we must test asymptomatic healthcare workers.

Giesecke said it was similar in Sweden, stating that high cases in nursing homes was due to the lack of availability of PPE.

“The situation is very different now,” he said.

Schaffer said the testing and tracing time period is very important, stating that that it can take up to 48 -72 hours to get a test appointment, and another 24 hours to get a result, with a variable close contact tracing rate.

She raised concerns about only contacting 50% of close contacts at day 7 – this is too long, she said.

More transparency and detailed data is needed as to where the outbreaks are happening. She said the authorities need to show the percentage of contact tracing that is happening both inside and outside Dublin.

Speaking about after effects of Covid-19, Professor Sam McConkey, head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) said the data is no available as of yet, stating that while it is being discussed a lot in the media, “no one knows”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He called for an elimination strategy and then extremely limited travel between all countries.

Travel

On travel, Schaffer said she spoke to public health yesterday and they are not aware of any outbreaks associated with travel.

There is little risk on a flight, she explained, as mask wearing is mandatory.

What people do on their holidays might be the issue, she added.

Schaffer said if someone travels to Italy or Greece “to get some sun”, and they wear a mask on the flight, they wear a mask inside, and adhere to social distancing while abroad, they would be at a lower risk of transmission “than being in Ireland and going to a house party”.

She argued for a red list, rather than a green list for travel, stating that the authorities could actively follow up on people arriving in from those countries, and it would create more buy in from the public.

A review of the terms of reference for NPHET should also be carried out, said Schaffer, who also called for a review of the governance and communication of Ireland’s strategy.

Asked about mask wearing, Giesecke said masks are not mandatory in Sweded, and are not required in schools. In his view, the evidence for mask-wearing is “thin”.

McConkey said “if we fracture we won’t succeed”, stating that it has been underestimated how divisive this pandemic has been.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said some people are afraid to have a debate of this sort, stating that some believe it undermines the government’s message. He said political control should not overshadow the views of some experts.

Concluding, Schaffer welcomed today’s discussion at the committee, stating:

“We haven’t had enough debate on what facts are out there and where we want to proceed from here.”

Giesecke concluded by warning against emergency legislation being introduced when it may not be needed, stating that the majority adhere to advice when asked. He said this virus will be with us “for a long time to come”, and had doubts that a vaccine would be found before Easter.