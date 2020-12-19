#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Advertisement

DSPCA urges people to 'adopt not shop' as Covid leads to drop in number of animals surrendered to shelters

The annual warning comes amid a backdrop of fewer cruelty cases and fewer surrenders of animals to the DSPCA.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 6:30 AM
34 minutes ago 907 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5287364
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC has been a “double-edged sword” for the DSPCA, which is reminding the Irish public to be wary of buying or adopting a dog at this time of the year. 

The annual warning comes amid a backdrop of fewer cruelty cases and fewer surrenders of animals to the DSPCA. 

The charity’s spokeswoman, Gillian Bird, said while she is “delighted” with the reduction in numbers, she is fearful that more people will decide to buy dogs for Christmas than go to a rescue centre.

“There are not as many dogs in our shelters as we would expect for this time of year. On one hand that’s great, but on the other, it means that there will be people who won’t go to a rescue centre and will buy instead. 

“Being humans we want things straight away. A lot of people are not patient and many rescue centres don’t have enough choice for them.”

Bird explained that unless you physically live next door to the breeder you are buying from, you will never know that all the rules have been followed and that the dog you are buying is healthy. 

“It’s easy for someone to take a puppy from a mass-produced farm and give it a wash and a nice floral bouquet and say ‘there’s your puppy’. The reality is most of them being sold are coming from people who are breeding for profit.”

The DSPCA continues to urge people to adopt and not shop for their new pets. The pandemic has resulted in what Bird described as waves of “Covid puppies” across the country – which she said she was delighted to see. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But she is fearful that when the pandemic ends, the DSPCA might be inundated with requests to surrender dogs again. 

I hope it doesn’t happen. I really hope it doesn’t. Lockdown has been brilliant for dogs. People who might not have looked after their dogs properly are now embracing them. I just hope with the Covid puppies that enough time goes by that the dog will be an inseparable member of the family and will not be discarded.

The DSPCA has also urged those getting new pups to ensure their animals are microchipped. You can find more information here

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie