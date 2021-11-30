Face masks once again compulsory in England in shops and on public transport

THE WEARING OF face masks in certain settings like public transport and shops is compulsory again in England from today.

Also from today, most people arriving to the UK from abroad will require a Covid-19 test in the days after arrival. Ireland, as part of the Common Travel Area, is excluded from this requirement.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new variant.

“Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defence, so it is more important than ever that people come forward when eligible to get boosted.

“Not only will today’s steps help us slow down the variant’s spread, but they will help us protect each other and the gains we have all worked so hard for.”

The measures in place are described by Number 10 as “temporary and precautionary”, and will be reviewed in three weeks.

The mandatory wearing of face masks and other Covid-19 measures were lifted in England this summer.

Cases abroad

Meanwhile, Japan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant after a test on a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia in southern Africa.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the man in his 30s tested positive on arrival at an airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated in hospital.

A genome analysis confirmed that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

His travel companions and passengers in nearby seats have been identified and reported to Japanese health authorities for follow up.

Japanese media said two of the man’s relatives tested negative and have been quarantined in a government facility near Narita airport.

Matsuno said the government will maintain strict border controls and will step up its capacity to conduct genome analyses of the new variant.

Japan announced yesterday that it will ban all foreign visitors from today as an emergency precaution against the variant.

The government is also requiring Japanese nationals and foreigners with resident permits to quarantine 14 days following entry.

In Scotland, three new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, bringing the total to nine.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there are five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on yesterday.

The World Health Organization warned yesterday that the global risk from the Omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences”.