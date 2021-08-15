#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 15 August 2021
Coronavirus: 1,758 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 3:05 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,758 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU.

Earlier today HSE chief executive officer Paul Reid has said that rising numbers of Covid-19 patients are a present concern for the health service, particularly given the extra precautions required to treat them.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On The Record, Reid said that the “numbers of Covid patients in hospitals have a disproportionate impact on the hospital system”.

“Some might say 248 is not high – however, for all of those cases, we have to work through very strict and strong infection prevention controls to protect those patients and to protect others,” Reid said.

 “We have to put people in isolation units and wards, so it has a really strong impact.”

Despite the rise in cases, the vaccine rollout has meant that hospitals are observing reduced levels of illness in those who are admitted and reduced levels of hospitalisations compared to previous waves, he said.

