Coronavirus: 35 deaths and 1,047 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,047 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 35 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. 29 of these deaths occurred in February and six occurred in January.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,621, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 201,763.

Yesterday, the total number of cases exceeded 200,000. Despite a recent decline in new daily cases, public health officials are concerned that progress has slowed.

Of the cases notified today:

505 are men / 540 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

292 are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement this evening: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of Covid-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease.

“Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus – the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against Covid-19.”

The current five-day moving average number of cases stands at 1,062 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 369.