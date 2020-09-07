This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 102 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have given an update on the spread of the disease this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 7 Sep 2020, 5:21 PM
40 minutes ago 36,830 Views 80 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197871
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported there are 102 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 29,774.

There have been no further deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease in Ireland. The total number of people with Covid-19 who have died is 1,777. 

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of cases notified today: 

  • 45 are men / 57 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 19 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 56 cases are in Dublin, 11 are in Leitrim, six are in Galway, and 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford

“We are monitoring with growing concern the number of cases nationally, particularly in Limerick and Dublin,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said. 

“The next seven days are vital, everyone needs to reduce their contacts and assume any person you do meet may be carrying the virus,” he said. 

Professor Pete Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit said that “now is the time to plan for the winter months ahead”. 

“Take control of your own environment by ensuring your household is up to date on, and actioning, the public health advice,” Lunn said. 

“Make it a habit to get outside, to socialise and exercise safely and automatically physically distance from others. Adapt to Covid-responsible behaviours in and out of the home,” he said. 

Lunn also urged people to plan for upcoming events such as Halloween, Christmas and New Years’ Eve “within a Covid-19 environment”. 

“Be innovating in how you can celebrate safely with loved ones,” he said. 

“This year will bring added challenges, so prioritise your mental and physical health, know how you will invest in them each week. Choose your close network of social visitors this winter and prioritise members of your family or friends who may be isolated,” he said. 

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health

