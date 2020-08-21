This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 79 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Of today’s cases, 21 cases have been identified as community transmission.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 21 Aug 2020, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 43,701 Views 73 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181822
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed no further deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 79 new confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland. 

The number of people in this country with the coronavirus who have died stands at 1,776 and there have been 27,755 confirmed cases. 

Yesterday, 136 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in this country. 

Of today’s cases, 21 cases have been identified as community transmission. 

43 cases are in Dublin, 9 in Kildare, 6 in Cork, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

Today’s cases were confirmed this evening following a briefing by acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. 

The briefing provided details of an extension of lockdown restrictions in Kildare

“The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare,” Glynn said this evening. 

We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking at the earlier briefing, Glynn said he wanted to reassure people about where the virus stands in this country.

“I know that a lot of people are worried and frightened by the escalation in cases in recent weeks. But I want to reassure you that we are still in a relatively good position in this country,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

