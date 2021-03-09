Coronavirus: 30 deaths and 311 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 311 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

In a statement, NPHET also reported 30 additional deaths of people with Covid-19.

12 of these deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, four in January and one is under investigation.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 4,452, and the total number of confirmed cases is 223,957.

Of the cases notified today:

159 are men / 149 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

397 people with Covid-19 were in hospital as of 8am today, of which 95 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of 6 March, the Department of Health said 523,069 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland.

This is comprised of 373,149 people who have received their first dose and 149,920 who have received their second dose.

Source: Department of Health