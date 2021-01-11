Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 4,929 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 4,929 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further eight people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,352, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 152,539.

Of the cases notified today:

2,250 are men / 2,641 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

1,513 in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,582 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 146 are in ICU. There were 156 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said we are seeing “the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates” but warned that the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day.

“We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better,” he added.

Dr Michael Power who is the HSE’s Clinical Lead for Intensive Care said: “Over the past weeks, we have seen a swift and sharp spike in admissions into critical care units across the country.

“As of this morning, we have 146 people sadly in ICU. This is nearing the springtime peak of 155 people in critical care. The potential long-term impacts on these patients’ health is stark and significant. ICUs are not where we want anyone to be. They are our very last line of defence against Covid-19. The best way we can protect our ICU capacity and those that work in them is to stay at home.”

UK strain

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said further testing of Covid samples indicates that the UK variant continues to account for an increasing number of cases. He said more than 40% of the positive cases tested in the last seven days can be traced back to this variant.

“The greater risk of infection posed by this new variant increases the risk of transmission of the disease in the community. Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for vigilance in our individual response to the disease, which is spread through close proximity to others. This virus cannot spread when households do not mix together, when social gatherings do not occur and when people stay at home for all but essential reasons,” he said.