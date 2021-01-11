#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 4,929 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed at tonight’s NPHET’s briefing.

By Sean Murray Monday 11 Jan 2021, 5:45 PM
30 minutes ago 34,350 Views 80 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321833
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan (centre) with Prof Philip Nolan (right)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan (centre) with Prof Philip Nolan (right)
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan (centre) with Prof Philip Nolan (right)
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 4,929 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further eight people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,352, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 152,539.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,250 are men / 2,641 are women
  • 59% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 39 years old
  • 1,513 in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 1,582 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 146 are in ICU. There were 156 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said we are seeing “the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates” but warned that the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day.

“We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better,” he added.

Dr Michael Power who is the HSE’s Clinical Lead for Intensive Care said: “Over the past weeks, we have seen a swift and sharp spike in admissions into critical care units across the country.

“As of this morning, we have 146 people sadly in ICU. This is nearing the springtime peak of 155 people in critical care. The potential long-term impacts on these patients’ health is stark and significant. ICUs are not where we want anyone to be. They are our very last line of defence against Covid-19. The best way we can protect our ICU capacity and those that work in them is to stay at home.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

UK strain

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said further testing of Covid samples indicates that the UK variant continues to account for an increasing number of cases. He said more than 40% of the positive cases tested in the last seven days can be traced back to this variant.

“The greater risk of infection posed by this new variant increases the risk of transmission of the disease in the community. Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for vigilance in our individual response to the disease, which is spread through close proximity to others. This virus cannot spread when households do not mix together, when social gatherings do not occur and when people stay at home for all but essential reasons,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (80)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie