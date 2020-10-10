#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 10 October 2020
'I am very worried': Warning from Dr Holohan as over 1,000 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 6:39 PM
58 minutes ago 172,268 Views 358 Comments
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health said this evening.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 41,714.

In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,824.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was “very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating”.

“All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight,” he said. 

Today’s figures are the highest since 15 April. 

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 150 per 100,000. 

Holohan said that the proportion of positive tests at midnight on Friday was 6.2% – double the figure it was two weeks ago.

Cases

Of the cases notified today, 511 are men and 496 are women. The data shows that 71% are under 45 years of age. 

The median age of today’s cases is 30. 

Dublin today recorded 241 cases, with 112 in Cork and 80 in Cavan. Seventy-two were in Meath with 66 in Galway and the remaining 441 cases spread across 21 other counties.

Public health authorities have been urging people to limit their contacts amid a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks. 

Since 24 September, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital has doubled. Health officials said that there are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU because of Covid-19.

Earlier, 902 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland.  

