Coronavirus: Three deaths and 1,066 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 1,066 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,871, and the total number of cases is now at 54,476.

Of the cases notified today:

536 are men / 528 are women

67% are under the age of 45

The median age is 32

244 cases are in Dublin, 104 are in Galway, 98 are in Cork, 92 are in Meath and the remaining 528 are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 313 Covid-19 are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisation in the past 24 hours.

Today is the first day of Level 5 lockdown restrictions in Ireland, which are set to last for six weeks.

Public health authorities and the government are hoping this period can flatten the curve of transmission of the virus, and allow the easing of restrictions in December.

“We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact – restrict your movements and contact your GP.”

The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Heather Burns.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She said:

The risk of you being exposed to Covid-19 is now 100 times greater than it was four months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE said: “Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings.

“The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this.”

With reporting by Sean Murray