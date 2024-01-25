Opposition to be briefed and asked for suggestions on proposed Covid inquiry today

THE TERMS OF reference for the upcoming Covid inquiry will not be finalised until members of the opposition have had an input, it is understood.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will consult and share the draft terms of reference with opposition parties today.

Government will also seek suggestions from opposition members on the inquiry, with Varadkar stating this week that he wanted to hear their views.

Varadkar added that a mechanism to consult interested groups and stakeholders will also be found.

A review of how Ireland handled the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to analyse the government’s response, how hospitals and nursing homes coped and the effect it had on society and the economy.

It is understood that there will be a particular focus on the discharging of patients to nursing homes at the beginning of the pandemic. It is also likely that frontline health workers and families who lost loved ones will also be heard at the inquiry.

Varadkar said this week that it was a “very dark period” and “difficult decisions” had to be taken.

“Everyone can be an expert in hindsight. We can only make decisions based on the information available and the advice that was put to us by experts. I have no doubt that the lockdowns saved lives. I am absolutely certain that the vaccine programme saved a lot of lives,” he said.

“Of course the lockdowns had negative effects. I was among many people in government who were very clear about my concerns about the negative effects of lockdowns, not just on people’s jobs and businesses but also delayed and deferred diagnoses… which did happen. In housing construction we lost thousands of houses because of the housing construction lockdown,” said the Taoiseach.

He said it was never a case of choosing between the right option and the wrong option.

“It was choosing between options A, B and C, all of which had pros and cons,” he said.

“Often those decisions were finely balanced. The public health advice more often than not was for deeper, longer, stricter lockdowns.

“That was often the view of the opposition, too, indeed some even flirted with the bizarre zero Covid policy which has proven to be among the worst options when we see the effects that occurred, or certainly not a sustainable option as it was abandoned by all the countries that attempted it,” he added.