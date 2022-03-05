Covid-19 restrictions for people travelling to Ireland to end tomorrow

COVID-19 REGULATIONS FOR travel will be lifted after this weekend in a bid to ease the unfolding humanitarian crisis of people fleeing Ukraine.

From tomorrow, international travellers to Ireland will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test upon arrival.

There will also no longer be any requirement to complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form for travel to Ireland.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly has today signed regulations lifting the restrictions, saying that the action has been taken to remove these travel requirements so as to decrease any obstacles for people leaving Ukraine and neighbouring countries for Ireland.

It is estimated that at least 600 people fleeing the country have arrived in Ireland in the past week.

Donnelly said the current epidemiological situation in Ireland continues to be broadly positive which allows for the lifting of travel requirements.

However Digital COVID Certificates will still be issued by Ireland and can be used when travelling, as other EU countries may still require proof of vaccination, recovery or test for entry.

The requirements for travel to Ireland during the pandemic were introduced in 2020, while the Passenger Locator Form was introduced in 2020. Testing and quarantine restrictions were introduced n January 2021.