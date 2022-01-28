Covid: 9,591 new cases as Dept confirms daily figures will no longer be released at weekends

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 5,109 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There were also 4,482 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Thursday.

When combined that makes the number of cases 9,591.

As of 8am this morning, 707 people were in hospital with the virus, 69 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there had been 9,938 cases confirmed. 708 Covid patients were in hospital, 71 of whom were in ICU.

The Department of Health said it will only release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday from now on. Throughout the pandemic, the figures have been released on a daily basis.

Reporting of these figures on Mondays will take account of cases confirmed over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.