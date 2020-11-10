#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Coronavirus: 16 deaths and 270 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 5:46 PM
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's briefing.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 270 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 16 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died, including 14 recorded this month.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Ireland is now 1,963, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 65,889.

The latest figures come almost three weeks since the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Public health figures have said the lower numbers of new cases in recent weeks is to be welcomed, but have cautioned it’s too early to advise what form restrictions may take in December. 

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, including 40 in ICU. 

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 151.5 per 100k population, and has halved since exceeding 300 per 100k last month.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Dublin, with 82 new cases. 

There were 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary, 14 in Meath, 12 in Sligo and Kildare and 11 in Waterford. The remaining counties recorded less than 10 new cases. 

In a statement, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie