Coronavirus: 11,036 new cases and 595 patients in hospital, including 63 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have recorded 5,649 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 5,387 positive antigen tests have been registered through the HSE website for a combined total of 11,036.

As of 8am this morning, 595 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 5,677 positive PCR-confirmed cases and 5,578 positive antigen tests, with 627 people in hospital and 68 of those in ICU.

It was confirmed yesterday that there had been a total of 63 deaths related to Covid-19 newly notified in the previous seven days.

A change to the daily figures

Since last week, the Department of Health has decided to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend.

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.