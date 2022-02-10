#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Thursday 10 February 2022
Coronavirus: 11,036 new cases and 595 patients in hospital, including 63 in ICU

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 12,240 Views 10 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have recorded 5,649 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 5,387 positive antigen tests have been registered through the HSE website for a combined total of 11,036.

As of 8am this morning, 595 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 63 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 5,677 positive PCR-confirmed cases and 5,578 positive antigen tests, with 627 people in hospital and 68 of those in ICU.

It was confirmed yesterday that there had been a total of 63 deaths related to Covid-19 newly notified in the previous seven days. 

The Department of Health decided last month to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend.

A change to the daily figures

Since last week, the Department of Health has decided to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend. 

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.

Since last month, people are now able to register positive antigen tests through an online HSE system.

As a result, health authorities are now releasing two individual case numbers – laboratory-confirmed PCR results, and self-reported antigen results.

People aged 4-39 are asked to only test themselves for Covid-19 through antigen tests, and those who test positive via antigen are no longer required to seek a confirmatory PCR test, meaning there will be an artificial decline in these figures.

Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie

