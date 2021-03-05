Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 522 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 522 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further nine people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died.

Four of these deaths occurred in March, three in February and one in January.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,405, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 222,169.

Of the cases notified today:

275 are men / 243 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Department of Health

426 people with Covid-19 are in hospital as of 8am today, of which 102 are in ICU.

There have been 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.