Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 March 2021
Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 522 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 5 Mar 2021, 5:44 PM
15 minutes ago 14,426 Views 22 Comments
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
A FURTHER 522 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further nine people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died.

Four of these deaths occurred in March, three in February and one in January. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,405, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 222,169.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 275 are men / 243 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 280 in Dublin, 28 in Meath, 28 in Kildare, 26 in Cork and 19 in Donegal and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

figures Source: Department of Health

426 people with Covid-19 are in hospital as of 8am today, of which 102 are in ICU. 

There have been 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

