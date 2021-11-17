Coronavirus: 3,633 new cases confirmed in Ireland, with 43 deaths notified in the past week

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 3,633 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 43 deaths related to the virus have also been notified in the past week, bringing to 5,609 the number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 8am today, there were 634 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 119 of whom are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 4,407 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 614 people with the virus were in hospital, including 114 in ICU.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis but this does not necessarily mean all deaths confirmed today occurred in the past week, as the system in Ireland allows a period of time for deaths to be registered.

Speaking earlier today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that health officials are continuing to see “significant surges of the infection” and asked people to “do more in terms of our collective adherence to the messages”.