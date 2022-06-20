'Troubling' upward trend in Covid-19 hospitalisations, says HSE Chief Clinical Officer

THERE IS A “troubling” upwards trend of Covid-19 in hospitals, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry has said.

The rise in hospital cases is largely a result of new subvariants of Omicron, he told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One this morning.

There are some 606 patients in hospital with Covid, half of whom are sick with the disease.

Henry said infections in nursing homes and residential care settings are on the rise, but numbers were “nothing like” March of this year, when infections peaked due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

He said there would be increased pressure on hospitals in the coming weeks as they dealt with day-to-day procedures as well as Covid patients.

“We’re seeing a rise in what we call hospital-acquired infection, that’s people who seem to acquire Covid within a healthcare setting … that’s gone up from 61 a couple of weeks ago to about 187.

Numbers in ICU remain steady, however.

Hospitals, Henry added, are “vulnerable places”, given that many patients are frail or immunosuppressed.

Unvaccinated

“The harsh reality is if you look at hospitalised cases … Over half have not received their booster and over a third not vaccinated have not even [been] vaccinated in the first place.

“We don’t want Covid to get through to those people if they haven’t got Covid yet because they’re particularly vulnerable – not just to infection, but to serious illness.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Henry said.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Last week, there were 8,751 PCR-confirmed cases and 10,799 positive antigen tests registered. Some 26 deaths due to with Covid-19 were notified last week.

Attending emergency departments

Henry encouraged people to consider seeking urgent care in a “broader range of settings”, such as their GP or a Local Injury Unit.

However, when Byrne pointed out that GPs were “floored” at the moment, he said that he “would never say to someone who [has] an urgent or emergency problem to stay away”.