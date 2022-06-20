#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

'Troubling' upward trend in Covid-19 hospitalisations, says HSE Chief Clinical Officer

There are some 606 patients in hospital with Covid.

By Emer Moreau Monday 20 Jun 2022, 3:37 PM
42 minutes ago 3,592 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795219
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE IS A “troubling” upwards trend of Covid-19 in hospitals, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry has said.

The rise in hospital cases is largely a result of new subvariants of Omicron, he told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One this morning.

There are some 606 patients in hospital with Covid, half of whom are sick with the disease.

Henry said infections in nursing homes and residential care settings are on the rise, but numbers were “nothing like” March of this year, when infections peaked due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

He said there would be increased pressure on hospitals in the coming weeks as they dealt with day-to-day procedures as well as Covid patients.

“We’re seeing a rise in what we call hospital-acquired infection, that’s people who seem to acquire Covid within a healthcare setting … that’s gone up from 61 a couple of weeks ago to about 187.

Numbers in ICU remain steady, however.

Hospitals, Henry added, are “vulnerable places”, given that many patients are frail or immunosuppressed.

Unvaccinated

“The harsh reality is if you look at hospitalised cases … Over half have not received their booster and over a third not vaccinated have not even [been] vaccinated in the first place.

“We don’t want Covid to get through to those people if they haven’t got Covid yet because they’re particularly vulnerable – not just to infection, but to serious illness.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Henry said.
9271 HSE Briefing HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Last week, there were 8,751 PCR-confirmed cases and 10,799 positive antigen tests registered. Some 26 deaths due to with Covid-19 were notified last week.

Attending emergency departments

Henry encouraged people to consider seeking urgent care in a “broader range of settings”, such as their GP or a Local Injury Unit.

However, when Byrne pointed out that GPs were “floored” at the moment, he said that he “would never say to someone who [has] an urgent or emergency problem to stay away”.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie