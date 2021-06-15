Coronavirus: 283 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 283 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 60 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, with 23 in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures therefore did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

Cabinet has today been discussing tighter travel restrictions between Ireland and the UK as the government closely monitors developments with the Delta variant of the virus.

The move comes as British officials have delayed the reopening of their society for four weeks. The stricter travel arrangements in Ireland are expected to last until July 19 and will involve longer quarantine for arrivals.