Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Coronavirus: 33 deaths and 744 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET in a statement this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 39,561 Views 55 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5355601
Prof Philip Nolan (left) with Dr Ronan Glynn at last night's NPHET briefing.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Prof Philip Nolan (left) with Dr Ronan Glynn at last night's NPHET briefing.
Prof Philip Nolan (left) with Dr Ronan Glynn at last night's NPHET briefing.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A FURTHER 744 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 33 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. It was confirmed that 31 of these deaths occured in February and two in January. 

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42 to 105. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 3,980, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 211,113.

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 373 are male, 366 are female
  • 68% are under the age of 45
  • The median age is 31
  • 301 cases are in Dublin, 77 are in Galway, 37 are in Waterford, 36 are in Offaly, 32 are in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 8am today, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

As of 13 February, 268,551 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 176,926 people have received their first dose and 91,625 people have received their second dose.

With reporting by Sean Murray

