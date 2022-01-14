#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 14 January 2022
Advertisement

Most Covid-19 patients in hospital not requiring supplemental oxygen

A new review found that just 42% of patients in hospital with the disease have Covid-19 symptoms.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 14 Jan 2022, 11:57 AM
19 minutes ago 2,062 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5654392
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALMOST THREE-QUARTERS of patients in hospital with Covid-19 at the moment are not receiving oxygen therapy, a new review examining data from nine hospitals has found. 

The Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland (IDSI) gathered information on the clinical status of 453 admitted patients who tested positive for Covid.

The review found that 42% of patients in hospital with the disease have Covid-19 symptoms. 

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the number of patients with the disease in hospital who were admitted for other reasons is around 30%.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of patients with Covid admitted to hospital were not receiving supplemental oxygen, which the IDSI said reflects “a significantly less severe form of disease than seen during previous waves”. 

Unvaccinated patients comprised 8% of those who did not require oxygen and almost one-third (32%) of those requiring oxygen or ventilation.

“This is a significant overrepresentation of patients who were unvaccinated being treated for severe Covid-19,” the IDSI said in a statement.

The IDSI said that the overall number of patients admitted with Covid is high, but the number of people with severe disease requiring oxygen support is “relatively low”. 

“These data support the important role that vaccination has played in reducing Covid-19 disease severity,” the IDSI said. 

The review was held on 11 January using data from nine hospitals around the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Data was collected from 453 admitted patients which represented approximately 45% of all admitted patients in Ireland with positive cases as of 11 January.

Figures from yesterday show that 1,011 people are in hospital with Covid-19, 92 of whom are in intensive care. 

18,904 additional Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie