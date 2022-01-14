Most Covid-19 patients in hospital not requiring supplemental oxygen

ALMOST THREE-QUARTERS of patients in hospital with Covid-19 at the moment are not receiving oxygen therapy, a new review examining data from nine hospitals has found.

The Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland (IDSI) gathered information on the clinical status of 453 admitted patients who tested positive for Covid.

The review found that 42% of patients in hospital with the disease have Covid-19 symptoms.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the number of patients with the disease in hospital who were admitted for other reasons is around 30%.

Advertisement

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of patients with Covid admitted to hospital were not receiving supplemental oxygen, which the IDSI said reflects “a significantly less severe form of disease than seen during previous waves”.

Unvaccinated patients comprised 8% of those who did not require oxygen and almost one-third (32%) of those requiring oxygen or ventilation.

“This is a significant overrepresentation of patients who were unvaccinated being treated for severe Covid-19,” the IDSI said in a statement.

The IDSI said that the overall number of patients admitted with Covid is high, but the number of people with severe disease requiring oxygen support is “relatively low”.

“These data support the important role that vaccination has played in reducing Covid-19 disease severity,” the IDSI said.

The review was held on 11 January using data from nine hospitals around the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Data was collected from 453 admitted patients which represented approximately 45% of all admitted patients in Ireland with positive cases as of 11 January.

Figures from yesterday show that 1,011 people are in hospital with Covid-19, 92 of whom are in intensive care.

18,904 additional Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday.