Positivity rate at Finglas and Mulhuddart walk-in test centres is 6%

THE POSITIVITY RATE of Covid-19 tests carried out at two Dublin walk-in test centres that first opened on Saturday is just under 6%.

TheJournal.ie understands that the walk-in test centre at Mulhuddart has had a 5.97% positivity rate, while the test centre at Finglas has had a 5.84% positivity rate.

This is high compared to the national rate of 2.7% in the last seven days, and to other walk-in test centres in operation: Crumlin at 2.83%; Waterford at 0.67%; Limerick at 0.97%; and Ballyfermot at 1.58%.

Walk-in test centres are set up in communities with comparatively high rates of Covid-19. Anyone within a 5km radius of the test centre can avail of a test if they have not previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The aim is to test people with no symptoms of Covid-19 to see the prevalence in the community, and to stop transmission. Testing is free, and you don’t need an appointment or a referral from a GP. Walk-in test centres open every day from 11am to 7pm.

As of 5pm on Saturday 10 April, 178 people were tested at the walk-in test centre in Mulhuddart; 212 were tested at the Finglas centre; 150 people were tested at Crumlin; 172 at Ballyfermot; 138 at Waterford City and 170 in Limerick City.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

These are comparably lower than other walk in test centres that have been opened in areas with high incidence rates of Covid-19: 539 attended a test centre in Tallaght 539 on Friday 26 March, and 452 attended a test centre in Blanchardstown on the same day.

Two more walk-in test centres are expected to be announced this evening, it is understood.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.