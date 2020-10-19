Weddings with up to 25 attendees to be allowed under Level 5 restrictions

WEDDINGS WITH UP to 25 attendees will be permitted under Level 5, which will come into effect this week.

The number of attendees includes the couple getting married and the celebrant. It has also been confirmed that attendees may travel to other counties to attend a wedding.

The government confirmed that the entire country will move to Level 5 for a period of six weeks. Cabinet signed off on the measures earlier today.

It comes after a high-level meeting on Saturday involving the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, senior ministers and the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer and a Cabinet meeting today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks. NPHET first recommended a move to Level 5 at the beginning of this month.

In an address to the nation from Government Buildings, Micheál Martin confirmed the new restrictions would come into place on Wednesday night.

The Taoiseach also said that if the measures are successful, the country will exit the restrictions on 1 December.

In a further government statement, it was confirmed that people travelling to weddings would be permitted to travel outside the reimposed 5km travel restriction that will be in place from Wednesday night.