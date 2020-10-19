#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Weddings with up to 25 attendees to be allowed under Level 5 restrictions

Cabinet signed off on new Covid-19 restrictions earlier today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Oct 2020, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 22,322 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5237942
Image: Shutterstock/paralisart
Image: Shutterstock/paralisart

WEDDINGS WITH UP to 25 attendees will be permitted under Level 5, which will come into effect this week.

The number of attendees includes the couple getting married and the celebrant. It has also been confirmed that attendees may travel to other counties to attend a wedding.

The government confirmed that the entire country will move to Level 5 for a period of six weeks. Cabinet signed off on the measures earlier today.

It comes after a high-level meeting on Saturday involving the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, senior ministers and the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer and a Cabinet meeting today. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had recommended moving to Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions framework for six weeks. NPHET first recommended a move to Level 5 at the beginning of this month.

In an address to the nation from Government Buildings, Micheál Martin confirmed the new restrictions would come into place on Wednesday night.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Taoiseach also said that if the measures are successful, the country will exit the restrictions on 1 December.

In a further government statement, it was confirmed that people travelling to weddings would be permitted to travel outside the reimposed 5km travel restriction that will be in place from Wednesday night. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie