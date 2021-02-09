#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 68 deaths and 556 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Public health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 5:58 PM
56 minutes ago 50,871 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349573
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 556 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest figures announced this evening said that a further 68 people with Covid-19 have also died. 

Of today’s deaths, 50 occurred in February, 15 occurred in January and 2 in December.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 3,752, and the total number of confirmed cases is at 204,940.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 284 are men / 268 are women
  • 60% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 39 years old
  • 163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie