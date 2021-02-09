Coronavirus: 68 deaths and 556 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 556 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The latest figures announced this evening said that a further 68 people with Covid-19 have also died.

Of today’s deaths, 50 occurred in February, 15 occurred in January and 2 in December.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 3,752, and the total number of confirmed cases is at 204,940.

Of the cases notified today:

284 are men / 268 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.