Sweden ends wide-scale Covid testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

SWEDEN HAS HALTED wide-scale testing for Covid-19, even among people showing symptoms of an infection.

The move puts an end to the mobile tent sites, drive-in centres and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking the spread of coronavirus.

The move puts the Scandinavian nation at odds with most of Europe, but some experts say it could become the norm as costly testing yields fewer benefits with the easily transmissible but milder Omicron variant and as governments begin to consider treating Covid like they do other endemic illnesses.

Swedish Public Health Agency chief Karin Tegmark Wisell told national broadcaster SVT this week: “We have reached a point where the cost and relevance of the testing are no longer justifiable.

“If we were to have extensive testing adapted to everyone who has Covid-19, that would mean half a billion kronor a week (€48 million) and two billion a month (€192 million).

From today, only healthcare and elderly care workers and the most vulnerable will be entitled to free PCR testing if they are symptomatic, while the rest of the population will simply be asked to stay home if they show symptoms that could be Covid.

Antigen tests are readily available for purchase in supermarkets and pharmacies, but those results are not reported to health authorities.

Private healthcare providers can also perform tests and offer certificates for international travel, but the cost will not be reimbursed by the state of health insurance.

High vaccination rates in Sweden are creating optimism among health officials and a late 2020 study released on Tuesday showed antibodies present in 85% of samples.

Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School in the UK, said that, with a substantial percentage of people vaccinated, “an informed, educated and knowledgeable population” can be trusted to isolate if they show symptoms without the need for “wholesale testing that is not going to be value for money”.

“Sweden is leading the way, and other nations will inevitably follow,” he said. “We don’t need extensive testing for the sake of testing, but we must look nevertheless in sensitive settings such as hospitals, nursing homes and other sensitive places where there are very vulnerable people.”

In 2021, the Stockholm region alone spent the equivalent of more than €275 million on PCR tests, money the government says could be better spent elsewhere.

For most of the pandemic, Sweden stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response. It never went into lockdown or closed businesses, largely relying instead on individual responsibility to control infections.

While coronavirus deaths were high compared with other Nordic countries, they were lower than many other places in Europe that did implement lockdowns.

Also today, the country scrapped as of midnight its limits on how many people may gather at events or in restaurants, vaccination certificates are no longer required, and reduced operating hours have been cancelled for bars and eateries.

Announcing the lifting of restrictions last week, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said “the pandemic is not over but has entered a totally new phase”, and while infection rates have risen, it is not overly burdening hospitals.

That tallies with what has been happening in countries across Europe recently as authorities relax coronavirus restrictions that have dominated the continent for the past two years.

However, testing remains widespread on the continent, even for people showing no symptoms.

Schoolchildren and teachers in Greece, for example, are required to test twice a week, and many countries still require a Covid passport or negative test to enter restaurants, cinemas and other indoor venues.

Johnson is to present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on 21 February. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

In Britain, instead of dropping all testing requirements, authorities are relying on testing, in addition to vaccination, to help enable people to return to normal life.

Even as it relaxed most of the remaining restrictions in late January, the Government said testing remains a “vital tool” and that infected people can end their isolation after just five days with two negative results on rapid tests over two consecutive days.

The UK Government has also made rapid tests freely available, including via home delivery, and encouraged people to test themselves before potentially risky gatherings, hoping that knowing their status will curb Covid transmission.

Some providers of private lab tests have seen a steep fall lately in the number of people seeking tests since British authorities dropped the requirement for vaccinated travellers to provide a negative test upon entering the country.

“We’re seeing fewer people with Covid and so fewer people are getting tested,” said Quinton Fivelman, chief scientific officer of London Medical Laboratory, “which is obviously a good sign even though that means less demand in that market”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks, as he plans to present his “living with Covid” plan when Parliament returns from a short recess on 21 February.

He indicated that, as long as the data remains positive, the legal duty to self-isolate will be lifted a month earlier than planned.

Crowds queue for Covid-19 testing outside the Seoul Olympic Stadium, South Korea. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

As vaccination rates increase across Europe and millions of people continue to recover from winter Omicron infections, it could be a similar lack of demand for testing that leads to them being phased out, rather than government policy.

Denmark said on Monday that the number of PCR tests will drop from 500,000 per day to 200,000 to “match the current stage of epidemic development”, and all of Denmark’s free government-funded test capacity is to close by March 6.

“Vaccines and easy access to tests have been our Danish super-weapons throughout the epidemic,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said last month, adding that “this has been positively reflected in the number of (hospital) admissions and now allows us to scale down our large testing capacity”.

In South Korea, authorities announced the country was dropping its vaunted “trace, test and treat” programme as a surge in Omicron cases threatens to overwhelm the country’s healthcare system.

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, South Korea was hit by one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China but brought it under control with mass testing and aggressive contact tracing.

The strategy earned the country widespread praise, but Seoul has now decided to drop the system after surpassing one million infections over the weekend due to the rapid spread of Omicron.

The “trace, test and treat” approach is “difficult to operate due to limited resources” and has “excessively high social and economic costs”, said Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official.

South Korea’s daily caseload hit a record high of 49,567 on Tuesday, with health authorities saying the number could hit 170,000 later this month.

The figure has more than doubled in less than a week.

A new set of measures to manage the virus is taking effect in stages starting this month, and will refocus resources on the most vulnerable, health officials said.

Authorities will be prioritising tests for people aged 60 or older.

Previously, anyone testing positive was sent to a government centre for treatment and quarantine, but now asymptomatic patients are being told to stay at home.

Around 85% of the country’s 52 million population have been double vaccinated, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

- With reporting from © – AFP, 2022