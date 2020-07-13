Numbers depending on pandemic unemployment payment down 42% since May

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection has said the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped 42% since the peak at the start of May.

Today payments valued at €106.8 million in total were issued to 345,000 people. This represents a decrease of 67,300 on the number paid last week – the largest weekly decrease to date – and a decrease of 252,400 since 5 May when 598,000 people received the payment.

In the past seven days, 44,400 people have closed their claim for the payment and 19,800 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said it is “heartening to see that the phased approach set out in the Roadmap to Recovery is now being reflected in the number of people returning to work”.

“The government is now finalising its work on preparing the July Economic stimulus package that will drive the way for an economic recovery. I am confident this will help the thousands of workers and businesses who were badly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

This is the second week of the two-tiered payment structure for people receiving the payment. Some 95,800 people whose average earnings before the pandemic were less than €200 gross per week will receive the €203 rate of payment this week. The majority of people (249,800) will continue to receive the €350 rate of payment.

There are now over 66,900 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

The department said an estimated 405,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.