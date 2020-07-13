This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 13 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Numbers depending on pandemic unemployment payment down 42% since May

Some 95,800 people are now receiving the reduced payment of €203 per week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 Jul 2020, 1:45 PM
39 minutes ago 3,642 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148555
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection has said the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped 42% since the peak at the start of May.

Today payments valued at €106.8 million in total were issued to 345,000 people. This represents a decrease of 67,300 on the number paid last week – the largest weekly decrease to date – and a decrease of 252,400 since 5 May when 598,000 people received the payment.

In the past seven days, 44,400 people have closed their claim for the payment and 19,800 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said it is “heartening to see that the phased approach set out in the Roadmap to Recovery is now being reflected in the number of people returning to work”.

“The government is now finalising its work on preparing the July Economic stimulus package that will drive the way for an economic recovery. I am confident this will help the thousands of workers and businesses who were badly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

This is the second week of the two-tiered payment structure for people receiving the payment. Some 95,800 people whose average earnings before the pandemic were less than €200 gross per week will receive the €203 rate of payment this week. The majority of people (249,800) will continue to receive the €350 rate of payment.

There are now over 66,900 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

Related Read

09.07.20 Professor Ruairí Brugha: We must close the pubs again - our health workers deserve better

The department said an estimated 405,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie