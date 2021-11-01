#Open journalism No news is bad news

Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed today as HSE rolls out update for booster programme

GP and pharmacy vaccinations will take place as normal today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 1 Nov 2021, 9:52 AM
41 minutes ago 4,278 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588779
Image: Leah Farrell
COVID-19 VACCINATION centres will be closed today as the HSE rolls out an update to support the booster programme. 

The HSE said some vaccination services won’t be available to ensure the update work can be done quickly and safely. 

In addition to vaccination centres being closed today, people will not be able to register for their vaccine online or by phone. 

GP and pharmacy vaccinations will take place as normal today. 

Full vaccination services will resume tomorrow. 

“As we move to the next phase of the vaccination programme, it is important these updates take place to ensure we can continue to roll out the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible,” the HSE said. 

“We would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience at this time,” it said.

HSE chief Paul Reid said this morning that there continues to be a “steady number” of people coming forward for vaccination. 

Over the past six days, almost 15,000 people have attended vaccination centres, Reid said. 

“It’s never too late,” he said.

HSE Live will be available from 8am to 8pm on 1800 700 700 to answer any queries. 

