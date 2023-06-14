Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme will pause over the summer

THE HSE’s COVID-19 spring vaccination programme will conclude on Friday and will resume again in the autumn, the HSE announced today.

This means no state Covid-19 vaccination programme will be active over the summer. The HSE is urging anyone at risk who has yet to receiving a booster or a vaccine to do so in the coming days.

The spring vaccination scheme will finish up on this Friday and will resume again in the autumn and winter under a new model.

In line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), this new model will “scale back” large vaccination centres.

Chief Clinical Officer for the HSE Colm Henry said: “From the end of this week our community vaccination centres will start to wind down with the exception of a small number of clinics over the summer mainly for the 6 months to 4 years and 5-11 years children’s programme.

“Participating GPs and Pharmacists will continue to provide Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women and primary courses and first boosters for those aged 12 years and older,” Henry added.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “This latest booster will keep you protected from serious illness and boost your immunity against infection from Covid-19. Vaccines are proven to your best protection against serious illness from Covid-19.”

Those who are eligible for the dose are those aged 50 years and older, people aged 5-49 years with long-term health issues or who are immunocompromised and any health or care workers.

Henry said: “I would advise anyone who is eligible for a Spring booster or a primary course of Covid-19 vaccines and who is considering getting vaccinated, to do so in the coming days.”

The NIAC recommended to the HSE that the same cohort of people be eligible for another booster in autumn of this year. The WHO outlined these “priority groups” in March, who should be able to avail of a vaccine when the programmes are active.