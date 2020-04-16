This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 16 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Only a vaccine can bring 'normalcy' back to the world, UN chief says

Antonio Guterres says it is hoped there will be a vaccine available by the end of the year.

By AFP Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 9,063 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075686
Long queues for supermarkets, like this one in Berlin, is replicated in many parts of the world.
Image: Fabian Sommer/DPA/PA Images
Long queues for supermarkets, like this one in Berlin, is replicated in many parts of the world.
Long queues for supermarkets, like this one in Berlin, is replicated in many parts of the world.
Image: Fabian Sommer/DPA/PA Images

A COVID-19 VACCINE may be the only thing that can bring back “normalcy,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, hoping for just that before the end of the year.

“A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return the world to a sense of ‘normalcy,’ saving millions of lives and countless trillions of dollars,” he added during a video conference with the 50 or so African countries that are members of the United Nations.

He called for its accelerated development and accessibility to all, adding it must have a “universal global benefit” and “allow us to control the pandemic.”

“We need an ambitious effort to ensure that international stakeholders operate through a harmonised, integrated and leveraged approach to maximize the speed and scale needed for the universal deployment of such a vaccine by the end of 2020,” he insisted.

Similarly, at the Department of Health briefing here last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said restrictions on social movement in Ireland will not be lifted in the same order as they were introduced.

He warned that measures to suppress the spread of the virus were likely to remain in place until a vaccine became available – a development he predicted would take a “lengthy period of time”.

Guterres said his appeal on 25 March for $2 billion in donations for a comprehensive UN humanitarian response to the pandemic had so far raised about 20% of that amount.

Through the World Health Organization, the United Nations has been able to equip 47 African countries with Covid-19 tests, he said.

The UN chief also praised the efforts of several African governments to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

He cited Uganda, which has given businesses more time to file their tax returns; Namibia, which provides emergency income for workers who have lost their jobs; Cape Verde, which provides food aid; and Egypt, which has reduced taxation on industries.

© – AFP 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie