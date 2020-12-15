#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 December 2020
People advised to hold off on Covid-19 vaccination if trying for baby or undergoing fertility treatment

Some studies should become available in early 2021 that may change the advice.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 4:36 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE advised couples who are trying for a baby or undergoing fertility treatments to wait until there is more data available before they get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s vaccine strategy, Dr Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said the clinical trials have been designed to provide as much information as possible about those considered to be most vulnerable to Covid-19.

However when the trials began, it was not clear whether an effective and safe vaccine could be delivered and this is why pregnant women were not included.

“It would just be unethical to do that,” she said.

“Pregnancy is one of those areas where we will need further studies, there are some studies which will be concluded by the end of this year.”

Dr Nolan said when this data becomes available in early 2021 “we may be able to look at pregnancy differently”.

“For the moment the arises vaccine just shouldn’t be used in pregnant women until we know more,” she said.

“Similarly, in relation to people that are maybe looking at having a baby or undergoing fertility treatments, the advice for the moment would be if you’re going to be vaccinated to wait a period of time and then to progress it then.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said questions will arise about particular groups such as those going through infertility or people who have specific underlying conditions.

“You can always have recourse to your clinicians, your GPs and the other doctors and nurses who are looking after you will be equipped and in a position to answer these kinds of questions,” he said.

Michelle Hennessy
