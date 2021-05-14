#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 14 May 2021
Covid-19 vaccines prevented at least 33,000 hospitalisations in England, study finds

The figures came from a Public Health England (PHE) study.

By Press Association Friday 14 May 2021, 8:23 AM
51 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5437034
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

COVID-19 VACCINES HAVE so far prevented at least 33,000 hospital admissions in England and saved almost 12,000 lives, new data suggests.

Figures from Public Health England (PHE) reveal that, up until the end of April, vaccines stopped at least 33,000 people aged 65 and over from needing hospital treatment and saved 11,700 lives among those aged 60 and over.

The PHE study compared the observed number of deaths with the number of deaths that would have been expected if the vaccine had not been given during this time period.

Using this method, PHE estimated that 9,900 lives were saved among people aged 80 and over, 1,500 in those aged 70 to 79 and 300 in those aged 60 to 69.

When it comes to hospital admissions, some 3,900 admissions were prevented in those aged 65 to 74, 13,100 in those aged 75 to 84 and 16,000 in those aged 85 and over.

This part of the work looked at vaccine effectiveness against hospital admissions, vaccine coverage and observed hospital admissions, as well as modelling.

PHE said the increasing evidence that vaccines help reduce transmission of the virus means the true figures could be even higher.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “In only a few short months, our Covid-19 vaccines have saved the lives of over 11,700 people and stopped over 33,000 from being hospitalised.

“After a heartbreaking and difficult year, that is remarkable.

“That’s tens of thousands of parents, children, siblings, friends and loved ones saved – and millions more who haven’t had to feel the impact of that horrible loss too.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at PHE, said: “The vaccine has already saved so many lives and we can now see the huge impact it has had on preventing people becoming seriously ill and therefore also protecting our hospitals.

“As these figures highlight, getting your vaccine could save your life or stop you becoming seriously ill from Covid-19.

“It will also significantly reduce your chances of getting infected and infecting others. It is vital to get both doses of your vaccine when you are offered it.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi added: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme continues at its record-breaking pace and it’s fantastic to see the incredible impact it’s having on the country already.

“Wherever you come from, whatever your religion, ethnicity or background, make sure to book in your vaccine when the time comes.

“It’s an easy way in which you can play a part in our journey out of the pandemic once and for all.”

Press Association

