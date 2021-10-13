#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 October 2021
Coronavirus: 2,066 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 5:02 PM
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,066 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 408 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,466 new cases of Covid-19, 402 people with the virus in hospital and 73 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Thursday last, 5,280 people had died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There has been fantastic uptake of COVID-19 vaccination over recent months.

“Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

“The spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of COVID-19 in our hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated.”

