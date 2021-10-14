#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 14 October 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 1,627 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Adam Daly Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 5:03 PM
34 minutes ago 10,857 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5574798
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,627 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 415 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,066 new cases of Covid-19, 408 people with the virus in hospital and 69 in ICU.

An additional 26 deaths were announced yesterday, bringing the total number to 5,306 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated in recent days and that all indicators of Covid-19 are pointing towards a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally.

“We are seeing an increase in incidence in all age groups, including older age groups. The national incidence is now 415/100,000,” said Glynn.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As a result, we are seeing an impact on our hospital system with an average of 50 people being admitted to hospital per day (up from 35 per day at the end of September) and 5 admissions to intensive care per day.

It’s important that anyone who is fully vaccinated is reassured that vaccines give very good protection from Covid-19. However, when incidence of disease is high, we will see breakthrough infections in vaccinated people – most people’s experience of infection will be mild, but some will end up in hospital and intensive care. We want to avoid that.

“Please continue to protect yourself by adhering to the public health advice. This will stop the spread and drive down incidence of Covid-19 in our communities.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie