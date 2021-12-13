Coronavirus: 4,688 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,688 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 518 people were in hospital with the virus, 108 of whom are in intensive care.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that eight additional cases of the Omicron variant have been detected, bringing to 18 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

Yesterday, 4,667 new cases were confirmed, a total of 504 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 109 people were in ICU.

This evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we are reporting a further 8 cases of Omicron variant, confirmed by whole genome sequencing, bringing the total confirmed in Ireland to 18.

“Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure’ – just as we did when the alpha variant emerged a year ago. Using this methodology, we estimate that 11% of cases are now due to the Omicron variant, an increase from less than 1% only one week ago.”

While evidence on disease severity and immune escape is still emerging, it is clear this variant is more transmissible. We are hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

He said that global health authorities will learn more about the variant and the risks it poses over the coming days and weeks.

“In the meantime, we continue to have confidence in the basic measures to reduce transmission.”

He said the following basic measures can help to “protect you and your loved ones” from infection: