Coronavirus: No deaths and 142 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 142 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The figures from the Department of Health this evening also show there have been no further deaths from the virus.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,720. The total number of deaths stands at 1,777.

With the number of cases rising in recent weeks, health officials are continuing to closely monitor outbreaks and clusters across the country.

Of the new cases, some 59 are in Dublin, 20 are in Kildare, 14 in Donegal, 14 in Limerick, eight in Wexford, and six in Tipperary.

The remaining 21 are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

Some 69% of the new cases are under 45 years of age.

Some 32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

In a statement this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting CMO, said: “Today marks six months since our first case of Covid-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore.

“We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again.

“But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve.”

He added: “As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.”