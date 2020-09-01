This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Coronavirus: 217 new cases confirmed in Ireland in highest daily figure since May

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 5:53 PM
49 minutes ago 83,508 Views 158 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192487
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 217 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland today, health officials have reported this evening. 

The latest figures from the Department of Health also show there have been no further deaths associated with the disease. 

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 29,025. The total number of deaths remains at 1,777.

It is the ninth day in a row that there have been no new deaths as a result of the virus, but the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since 14 May.

Of the #COVID19 cases notified today:

  • 103 are in men, and 113 are women.
  • 70% are among people under the age of 45.
  • 51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.
  • 19 cases have been identified as down to community transmission.
  • 103 cases are in Dublin, 25 are in Kildare, 17 are in Limerick, 17 are in Tipperary, 7 are in Waterford, 7 are in Wicklow, 6 are in Clare, and 5 are in Louth.
  • The remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that although the case numbers were the highest since May, the five-day moving average is relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

“However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now,” he said.

“Wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.

“Please continue to reduce your social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Read next:

