This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unacceptable': Over 200 Covid-19 cases dating back to March only reported by hospital today

Notification of infectious diseases is required by legislation.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 14 May 2020, 9:31 PM
29 minutes ago 14,330 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099359
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE investigating how one hospital in the country waited until today to report over 200 cases of Covid-19 dating from as far back as mid-March in one group today. 

Today Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan reported 426 new confirmed cases of the disease. However, he said the majority of these cases were not recent. 

A significant number – over 200 cases – relate to one hospital that had a small number of cases each day, never going above ten. These numbers were accumulated and were reported as one group today. 

Dr Holohan said he does not believe there was a failure to report deaths of patients with Covid-19 at this hospital.

“Obviously in the event of a death it will be notified not only to the hospital but the hospital has an obligation to notify public health authorities. If a death occurs in a hospital setting it’s also notified to the coroner so there,” he said. 

He declined to name the hospital but said steps will be taken to try to understand how a large number of cases were only reported now. The CMO also said he is unaware of whether this hospital had ever reported any cases before now or whether contact tracing took place in these cases.

He said considering the cases were in a hospital setting, occupational health staff may have done contact tracing after the cases were confirmed, but this is something that will have to be clarified.

When asked about potential sanctions for those responsible, Holohan said:

I’m not going to get into issues of consequences. Our real desire is to try to understand information and try encourage and get accurate reporting and the best way that happens, I think, is people fully, understandably and voluntarily reporting information in the way it’s required in the legislation. First of all we want to try to establish the facts of the situation.

He said contact will be made with other hospitals but he said he would be “really surprised” if it happened elsewhere. 

Responding to the news this evening, Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly it is “unacceptable” that a hospital did not report this data for weeks and that the failure to report was “not picked up” before now. 

Given that we are going to be reliant on data to monitor the easing of restrictions this matter needs to be rectified and the minister needs to give an assurance that he is confident that it won’t happen again. There is a legal obligation to report this data and despite attempts to downplay it this is a very serious matter.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Labour’s Alan Kelly also expressed concern about the revelation. “It is absolutely extraordinary that we are this far into this crisis and a hospital has not been reporting cases of Covid-19,” he told TheJournal.ie.

“We need to find out how, through the HSPC [Health Protection Surveillance Centre] this wasn’t noticed.

“Based on what Dr Holohan intimated, it may be that the whole hospital figure may not have been calculated until now. We need to ask the question – ‘how could this have transpired?’”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie